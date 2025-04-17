Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,756.92. This represents a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ECG opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Everus has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

