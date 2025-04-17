Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FNDF stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

