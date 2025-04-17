Anchor Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,846,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,500,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,019,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $435.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

