Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 405 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Shares of ANET opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

