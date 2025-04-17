Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Shares of FAST opened at $80.45 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 87.56%.

In other news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $1,219,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,616.07. This represents a 71.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

