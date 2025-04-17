Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,566 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 817.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after buying an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

