Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 104,016 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 205,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

