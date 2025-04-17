Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,412,000 after purchasing an additional 408,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,123,000 after acquiring an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,045,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,772,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shell Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $64.03 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

