Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

HPE opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.