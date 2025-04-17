Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 54,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ANEB opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -1.13. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
- About the Markup Calculator
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Time to Buy Alibaba and PDD After Tariff Exemptions?
Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.