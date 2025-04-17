Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 54,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANEB opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -1.13. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANEB. 22NW LP raised its position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 15,467,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101,010 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.