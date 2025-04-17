Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

AOMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 285.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 33,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

