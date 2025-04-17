AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AU opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.81. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,857,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $467,795,000 after buying an additional 3,882,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764,165 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,459,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3,767.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,751,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.