Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,955,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,311,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,540,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

