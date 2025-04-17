Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANIK. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

