APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

APA Stock Up 3.2 %

APA opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.74. APA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 23.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

