Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

