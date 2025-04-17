Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, an increase of 220.5% from the March 15th total of 120,600 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.