Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $26.88. 205,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 189,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 924,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 494,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,330 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.