Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.
Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
