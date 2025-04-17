Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

