Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLNGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.