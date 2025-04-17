Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.48), with a volume of 56446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

Arecor Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.18.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.

