Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

