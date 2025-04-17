Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $139.63 on Monday. Ares Management has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 183.25%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,438,000. This represents a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.33 per share, with a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,163.65. The trade was a 77.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.