Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Sells $344,602.20 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $344,602.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,325. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Argan Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AGX traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $146.65. 145,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,329. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.45. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Argan by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

