Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 1.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as low as $70.41 and last traded at $71.09. 1,699,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,095,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.