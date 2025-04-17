Arista Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Arista Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 496,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.86 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

