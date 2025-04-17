Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in March

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Up 4.9 %

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

