Arrow Capital Pty Ltd Invests $6.56 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arrow Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 6.0% of Arrow Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,937,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $734.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $696.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $830.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $820.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

