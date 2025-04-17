Arrow Capital Pty Ltd Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arrow Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. Valero Energy makes up about 2.9% of Arrow Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after buying an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $132,469,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 850,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,221,000 after acquiring an additional 522,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after acquiring an additional 487,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $170.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

