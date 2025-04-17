Arrow Capital Pty Ltd Takes $1.73 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arrow Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 326,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,569,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 366.8% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 87,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.68. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

