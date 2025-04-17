Arrow Capital Pty Ltd Takes $2.41 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arrow Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 2.2% of Arrow Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,445,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.