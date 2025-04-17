Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,138,000 after buying an additional 318,329 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 168,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,435,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $100.68 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

