Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVX opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.56. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $238.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

