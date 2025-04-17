Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,967.04. The trade was a 48.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.34, for a total value of $514,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,644.60. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,439 shares of company stock valued at $12,043,153 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $249.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.38 and a 200-day moving average of $309.74. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

