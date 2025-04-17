Arvest Bank Trust Division Invests $10.02 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 145,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,946,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

