Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,611 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FBIN stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

