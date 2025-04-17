Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 459 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.