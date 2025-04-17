Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,993 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $243.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.66 and its 200-day moving average is $267.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

