Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,504,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $50.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

