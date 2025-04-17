ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.4% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $634.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.06.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.