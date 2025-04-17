Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.69%. Analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

