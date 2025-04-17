Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $786.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.27. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $208.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,892,780.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,794.30. This represents a 92.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 181,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

