Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives C$6.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$4.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$4.05 and a 12 month high of C$5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 105,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$519,409.80. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

