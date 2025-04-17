ATI (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.63, but opened at $45.68. ATI shares last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 123,827 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get ATI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 8.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ATI by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth $3,088,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.