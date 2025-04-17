Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Cut to Hold at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.