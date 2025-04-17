Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,538,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $112,002,000. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $76,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,526,000 after purchasing an additional 282,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,749,000 after purchasing an additional 223,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

