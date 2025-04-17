AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.42. 5,882,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 36,562,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

