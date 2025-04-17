Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 363964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$119.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

