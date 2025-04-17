Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.45, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Autoliv Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $87.23 on Thursday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

