Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$10.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.40.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
